PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence police officer and candidate for Rhode Island state senate was placed on administrative leave Saturday after allegedly assaulting his political opponent at a protest in the wake of the reversal of Roe v Wade, the department announced.

Providence Police announced Saturday that Jeann Lugo, an officer with three years of experience on the force, will be suspended with pay while the criminal investigation is underway.

Update: PPD Officer Jeann Lugo is confirmed as the off duty officer involved in this incident. Media will continue to be updated as necessary related to this investigation and incident. https://t.co/W0xYC2ynAn — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) June 25, 2022

Lugo took to Twitter Saturday to announce that he has suspended his campaign before closing his account.

“I will not be running for any office this fall,” the former Republican state Senate candidate tweeted.

Jennifer Rourke, running for state Senate as a Democrat, shared video to Twitter that shows the man Rourke identified as Lugo striking her in front of the large throng of protesters on the doorstep of the Rhode Island State House.

I'm a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me.



This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won't give up.pic.twitter.com/ZREDP2dvXY — Jennifer Rourke (@JenRourke29) June 25, 2022

Rhode Island State Police had previously confirmed two individuals were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a brawl broke out among the contingent of hundreds gathering in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

