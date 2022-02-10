PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are asking people in a Providence, Rhode Island neighborhood to shelter in place amid an ongoing standoff with a suspected gunman on Thursday morning.

The suspect is inside a residence at 25 Denison St. as law enforcement members negotiate with him, according to Providence police.

Multiple shots have been fired from inside the home, police said.

The area has been placed into lockdown as residents shelter in place.

The public is told to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

Update: multiple shots are being fired from inside 25 Denison St. Everyone must continue to shelter in place. The surrounding area is in lockdown. Avoid the area. TAV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) February 10, 2022

We have a lone gunman inside 25 Denison St. SRU is on scene negotiating. No one has been injured. Avoid the area, expect delays. People in the immediate area are to shelter in place. Follow us for updates. TAV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) February 10, 2022

