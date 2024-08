PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in Providence on Thursday.

Police said she was in the car with family when she was struck on Florence Street.

She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting, which they called an “unfathomable tragedy”.

No arrests have been made.

