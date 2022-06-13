JOHNSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is aiming to break his third world record next month, hoping to top 11,000 burpees in 24 hours– all for a good cause.

Joe Reverdes is attempting the feat in honor of his friend’s mother, who passed away from breast cancer.

“In our culture, talking about cancer is not something you do,” said that friend, John Benros. “It’s taboo.”

Reverdes has also set the world record for the most squats and deadlifts in a 24-hour period.

