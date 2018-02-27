R.I. sets new policy to keep guns from people deemed threat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is the first state since a deadly school shooting in Florida to establish a new policy to try to keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo established a so-called “red flag” policy Monday.

It directs law enforcement to take all available legal steps to remove firearms from those who pose a threat, launches a public awareness campaign and creates a gun safety working group.

It doesn’t give law enforcement any new authority to take guns away. Rhode Island is considering a red flag law to do that.

California, Connecticut, Indiana, Oregon and Washington have red flag laws. More than a dozen other states are considering similar bills.

Raimondo says this month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, renewed the urgency for states to act.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)