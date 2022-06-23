CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island police are investigating after two were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Cumberland, authorities announced.

According to Cumberland police, officers were dispatched to the area of Birchwood Road shortly before shortly before 7 a.m. where police pronounced the couple dead at the scene.

According to Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson, authorities consider the altercation an isolated incident, that the two individuals knew each other and state that there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

