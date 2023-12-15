PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Traffic is moving again in both directions over the Washington Bridge in Rhode Island following the bridge’s abrupt closure Monday.

Rhode Island Dan McKee announced early Friday that the bridge was once again open to two-way traffic, a day earlier than previously expected.

Two bypass lanes are open going in each direction.

The sudden closure of the westbound lanes Monday was due to discovery of “critical failure” of parts of the original 1960s-built infrastructure of the bridge. After investigating, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said they found eight of the 10 pins that hold the bridge in place had been snapped, with large gaps left in beams as a result.

Officials said if the westbound side had remained open, it could have collapsed. Repairs could take at least three months.

