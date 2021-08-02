SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman charged with striking and killing a dog walker and then driving away from the scene was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison.

Shannon Holden, 27, of Coventry, was charged with failure to stop at an accident, death resulting, in the July 3, 2017, death of Sarah Balmforth in Exeter, The Providence Journal reported.

Holden was sentenced to seven years in prison, with four to serve.

According to authorities, Balmforth was walking her dog late at night when she was struck. Her body was not discovered until a passing motorist reported it the next morning. The dog, which had waited with her overnight, was injured.

Investigators were led to Holden by vehicle debris found at the scene.

Balmforth was an animal lover who volunteered at Friends of Exeter Animals. The animal welfare organization is building a new barn on its property in Balmforth’s honor.

