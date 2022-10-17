CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island police are searching for the third suspect involved in an armed home invasion after the first two suspects have been arrested.

Officers said the three men smashed the window of a Cranston apartment building Friday. Officers found their getaway car and chased them down. They found one suspect hiding in the woods after a K9 picked up his scent.

“As you can see, pretty much every officer on duty was out here looking for these suspects,” one officer said.

Police said one of the suspects arrested was also involved in the Block Island ferry fight that happened over the summer.

