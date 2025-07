PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is mourning the tragic loss a beloved zebra.

The zoo said 24-year-old Samantha panicked during a storm a storm on Thursday and ran into a fence in her holding area.

She suffered a deadly injury and died instantly.

