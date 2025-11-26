NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - On Wednesday the Newport School Committee will address a troubling assault on a student with special needs.

The assault led to the arrest of four high school students.

Police said cell phone videos show an assault inside a locker room at Rogers High School.

The committee scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss hiring a third party investigator.

If approved, the committee’s investigation will continue alongside the criminal police investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)