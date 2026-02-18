NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - Mourners in North Smithfield gathered for a somber service Tuesday night to remember those killed and injured in Monday’s deadly shooting in Pawtucket.

Blackstone Valley Schools hockey head coach Chris Librizzi called for support for the player who lost both his parents and a sibling in the tragedy.

“We just need support and love from everybody and prayers to be sent BVS hockey way and especially the family and my player,” Librizzi said.

His player, a high school senior, is now without his father, mother, and brother, while his grandparents fight for their lives in the hospital.

The rest of the team witnessed the horrific tragedy in the stands from the ice.

A vigil was held at a church in North Smithfield, giving the hockey community and their families a place to grieve.

