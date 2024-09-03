PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Two men accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl in Providence, R.I. last week were arraigned Tuesday.

Ahmari Cabrera, 19, and Shaheem Nathaniel, 26, were each arraigned on numerous charges, including first-degree murder, a day after the child was pronounced dead.

The Florence Street shooting took place Thursday night, and investigators said the girl was in a car with two family members when she was shot.

She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where she died Monday, officials said.

Both Cabrera and Nathaniel were ordered held without bail Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)