A Massachusetts woman is accused of leaving her 15-month-old baby alone in a car at a Rhode Island Casino.

Elyse Busch, 35, is accused of leaving the young child in her unlocked car while she was inslide Bally’s Tiverton Casino. Police say she was at a slot machine when they found her and arrested her.

Surveillance video shows Busch had been in the casino for over 30 minutes before police found her. Her car was parked on the upper level of the casino’s parking garage, completely unlocked.

Inside the car, officers found the sleeping infant and a small dog. Busch is facing child neglect charges and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

