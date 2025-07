PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old zebra at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island died on Thursday.

The zoo mourned the loss Tuesday morning.

The zoo says the zebra, named Samantha, panicked during a storm on Thursday and ran into a fence in her holding area.

The zoo says she suffered a fatal injury from the collision and died instantly.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)