BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a World War II veteran from Massachusetts recently received messages from their father decades after they were written.

The veteran’s children in Pennsylvania opened his letters from the war 81 years later.

A postage collector in Massachusetts bought them online as part of a batch and realized three letters addressed to the same woman were unopened. He found the family through social media and sent the letters.

During World War II, the veteran served in the US army.

