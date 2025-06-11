A local woman is helping mothers and children feel supported through an organization she created for families dealing with difficult times.

Julie Brennan, a former Boston school teacher and Easton native, is the founder of We Do Care, a non-profit focused on supporting recently-widowed women and their families.

She and a team of volunteers are working with nearly 60 families in the area, helping to bring them some relief and joy as they work through their grief.

Brennan started the non-profit after losing her husband in 2010, and now she is looking to expand their impact to the rest of the country.

“We do care is a movement, it’s not just this tiny little charity,” Brennan said. “It’s a movement and the idea is to spread throughout the country so we can serve more families, more individuals, more children.”

We Do Care is also opening a support group for widowed men soon.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can get in touch by going to wedocare.org.

