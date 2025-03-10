WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Serial rape suspect Stephen Gale, who has been wanted in Massachusetts for decades, is headed to court Monday.

Gale is accused of raping two women in Framingham in the 1980s. He has also been tied forensically to several other rape cases between 1989 and 1990

He was arrested in August after leading police on a chase through Los Angeles.

Gale is facing charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Monday afternoon

