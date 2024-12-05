BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow is falling across Massachusetts Thursday morning, prompting school closures and delays in some areas.

At 6 a.m. the line dividing between rain and snow was near the South Coast, bringing wet snow to Eastern Massachusetts including the Boston area.

5.5 inches of snow was recorded in Hubbardston, with nearly a half inch in Weymouth, closer to the city.

Fitchburg has a parking ban in place until 4 p.m. That city is expecting up to 4 inches, with about 1 to 2 inches recorded as of 6 a.m.

In Worcester, schools were closed for the day “in an abundance of caution due to the weather and driving conditions”.

Main street appeared slushy, but plows and salt trucks were out all morning making roads as safe as possible.

A parking ban is also in place in Worcester.

