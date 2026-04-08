BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on legislation that would prohibit social media use for children under 14 years old and require social media companies to implement a verification system.

Those who are 14 or 15 would need need parental consent to create social media accounts.

Teens 16 and older would be allowed to use social media without parental consent.

The bill would further ban students from using cell phones at school.

Some experts say teens can still find ways around the restrictions.

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