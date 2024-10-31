QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are closing their doors for good – some as soon as Thursday.

The grocery store chain said several underperforming stores will be shut down by Saturday.

The local stores are located in Brockton, Raynham, Halifax, Shrewsbury, Worcester, and Pembroke. The bfresh Market in Newton will also close.

Stop & Shop said the closures are an effort to grow the company.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

