MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a newborn was found near Pine Island Pond on Thursday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office, around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Manchester Police in New Hampshire responded to the report of a body in the water at Pine Island Park. Responders found what appeared to be the body of an infant in the water.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are still undetermined and require more testing. Officials also say the child was a newborn female and her identity remains unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-716-7236, or the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

Officials emphasize that while the infant was found in Manchester, it doesn’t necessarily mean the birth occurred in the area or that the mother is from Manchester.

An investigation is ongoing.

