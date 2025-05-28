TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton High School announced a new cell phone ban for a the next school year.

Students will be required to turn off their phones and lock them in a Yondr pouch.

They will be able to keep the pouch with them throughout the day, but will only be able to unlock it after dismissal.

The school says exceptions will be made for students medical needs.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)