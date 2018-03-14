6 US soldiers in mountain warfare training hit by avalanche in Vermont

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Six U.S. soldiers in mountain warfare training have been hit by an avalanche on one of Vermont’s tallest peaks and are being evacuated.

A spokesman for the Vermont National Guard says the soldiers were participating in the advanced portion of the Guard’s mountain warfare school in Easy Gully in Smugglers Notch, a narrow pass at the northern edge of Mount Mansfield. They were caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The spokesman did not know how severely the soldiers were injured.

No further details have been released.

It was the second avalanche reported in the Mount Mansfield area in recent days.

Heavy snow has fallen in the area in recent weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)