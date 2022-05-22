BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — A 21-year-old man died at a swimming hole in Bolton, state police said Saturday.

Cody Surprise, of Burlington, jumped from a lock ledge into a pool of water at the Bolton Potholes on Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface, police said. His body was found about two hours later.

Authorities said the river current was very strong at the time, and there are signs at the trailhead leading to this swimming hole which warn of strong currents and unsafe swimming conditions.

