BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A new plaque to honor soldiers unrecognized in a longstanding Brattleboro Civil War monument because of racial and class issues of the time will be dedicated on Sunday, Juneteenth.

The plaque grew out of years of research by Brattleboro Area Middle School students with the cooperation and support from the Brattleboro Historical Society, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

“The plaque is corrective because it provides recognition for soldiers who were excluded from the original monument, soldiers of color and substitute soldiers who served in place of wealthier residents who were allowed to pay money in order to avoid military service,” said former town manager Peter Elwell. “The plaque is interpretative because it provides history and context to help people understand how the original omissions happened and how the corrections came to be.”

