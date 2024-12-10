Rescuers in Vermont got a helping hand from a piece of tech when a father and son went missing on a mountain.

The 8-year-old and his dad got lost while skiing in Stowe.

Rescuers said their work was made easy because the boy was wearing a tracker connected to his mom’s phone.

They were able to ride ATVs out to the exact location and find them.

Both father and son are okay.

