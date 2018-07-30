Lawn mower appears to have started house fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a lawn mower appears to have caused a shed fire that spread to a propane tank and house.

Police say a passer-by saw the house fire in Morristown on Saturday night and alerted the couple inside to get out. A firefighter was treated for minor injuries after falling down a set of stairs in the house while fighting the fire.

Police said the homeowner had just finished cutting the lawn and parked the mower inside the shed, which caught fire. The fire spread to a propane tank, and then to the house.

The home sustained serious damage to the back side