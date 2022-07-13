FRANKLIN, Vt. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged in Vermont with transporting individuals who he knew had entered the United States illegally, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The Trenton, New Jersey, resident pleaded not guilty in federal court in Burlington on Tuesday.

On July 9, U.S. Border Patrol responded to a camera activation that showed four people with backpacks walking south near the U.S.-Canadian border in Franklin, federal prosecutors said. Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle in the area driven by the man and found six other occupants inside. Two admitted they were Mexican residents without legal status in the U.S. who had entered the country illegally, the U.S. attorney’s office said. They were charged with misdemeanors.

The four other occupants were Guatemalan citizens with legal status in Canada who were returned to Canada, federal prosecutors said.

