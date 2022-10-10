SHELDON, Vt. (WHDH)– A 48-year-old Vermont man was killed after crashing into a cow while driving over 100 mph, according to Vermont State Police.

They said that, on Oct. 9, Jason St. Pierre was driving in his 2000 Jaguar Type S with Cody Sheperd, 30, shortly before 11 p.m. in Sheldon, a small town near the Canadian border when they crashed. A nurse who was on scene said that the driver of the car was deceased, as was the cow he hit. EMS attempted CPR on St. Pierre, but he died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

When State Police arrived, they determined that the car had been heading west on Route 105 at over 100 mph when it hit a cow in the roadway. Police later said speed was “a major factor” in the crash. It’s unknown if St. Pierre was wearing his seatbelt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, including who owned the cow.

