BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– The Vermont State Police shared results of autopsies performed on Mary Anderson, a Harvard woman found dead in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend, named a person of interest in the case.

Anderson, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is homicide. The Vermont State Police is working with other law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where she had been headed when she went missing, to investigate when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, is considered a person of interest in Anderson’s disappearance and death. Davis died after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in West Brattleboro after he ran from investigators who tried to question him. Vermont State Police said he lunged at police with a knife.

Investigators found Anderson’s cell phone in the area where Davis ran from police.

Davis’s autopsy determined that he died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is homicide. State Police noted that this was a medical finding, rather than a legal determination of the justification of the shooting. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office will conduct a separate review into whether the police shooting was justified.

Police asked that any member of the public who may have information that could help investigators to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or share an anonymous tip at this link.

