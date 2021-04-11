More Vermont courthouses ready to reopen for live trials

Eight Vermont courthouses are once again ready for jury trials.

The Vermont Judiciary announced recently that the move comes after a year of work to construct barriers, test and improve air circulation and filtration systems, and develop process and facility enhancements to allow for social distancing to make them COVID-19 safe.

Two other courthouses are expected to be approved for 12-person jury trials in the coming weeks. Several are also ready for six-person jury trials, which could be used in some civil trials if all parties agree on the reduction of jury size.

Courts now available for jury trials are the county courthouses in Woodstock, Hyde Park, Chelsea and Burlington and the state courthouses in St. Johnsbury, Rutland, Barre and Brattleboro.

The courts expect approval soon for jury trials at state court facilities in St. Albans, Bennington, Middlebury and Burlington.

The county court building in Rutland is expected to be approved later this spring.

