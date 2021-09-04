MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging motorists across the state to watch out for moose on the state’s highways.

This is breeding season for moose and they are more likely to be crossing roadways, especially after dark or early in the morning. They can be difficult to see because of their dark color.

Last year motorists hit 39 moose on Vermont highways. So far this year 41 moose have been hit.

“We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Carl Wedin.

“Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated,” Wedin added.

