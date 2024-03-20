A $40,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case of missing Vermont teen Brianna Maitland was announced by the FBI on Tuesday, the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 17-year-old was last seen the evening of March 19, 2004, when she left work at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery. She was headed to a friend’s house where she was living, but she never arrived.

Her vehicle was later found backed into the side of an abandoned barn about a mile from the restaurant, state police said.

“We remain as dedicated to this case now as we were when Brianna disappeared,” Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said in a statement. “This is not a cold case, but it is an unsolved one — and we’re hoping the announcement of a significant financial reward for information will help change that.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)