(WHDH) — A man accused of shooting a police officer in Vermont was arrested early Sunday morning, officials said.

Scott Mason, 38, of St. Johnsbury, allegedly shot a police officer Friday afternoon.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on 26 counts of forgery that are unconnected to the shooting. The warrant is extraditable throughout New England and New York and carries $5,000 bail.

The injured officer remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire and is undergoing treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

