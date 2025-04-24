MONROE, MASS. (WHDH) - MILTON, VERMONT. (WHDH) A police officer in Vermont was shot Wednesday while responding to a fire.

Investigators said first responders and officers with Milton police were met with gunfire as they arrived on scene.

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said someone was barricaded inside a residence on Main Street; authorities did not place anyone into custody.

