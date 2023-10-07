A search continued in Vermont Friday for the person responsible for a deadly shooting on a rail trail, state police said.

Vermont State Police in a statement said police first responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the trail near South Street in Castleton. Responding troopers soon found 77-year-old Honoree Fleming dead at the scene, police said.

State police said a witness told investigators they saw a “possible suspect” walking north toward the Vermont State University campus in Castleton after they heard gunshots.

The witness described the possible suspect as a white male standing approximately 5’10” with short, dark-colored hair, according to police. Police said the person was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Vermont State Police in their latest statement Friday said the suspect in this incident is considered “armed and dangerous” and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

While the police investigation continued, state police also asked anyone with surveillance systems or game cameras in the Castleton area to review video from the early afternoon and evening on Thursday.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police,” state police said.

Anyone needing to report suspicious activities can call police at 802-773-9101. There is also an option to submit anonymous tips online.

Honoree Fleming’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy on Friday, according to the state police. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wound to the head,

Part of the trail where Thursday’s shooting took place was closed while authorities worked in the area. Police said the trail had reopened as of Friday afternoon.

The Vermont State University Castleton campus was closed on Friday, with all events canceled, according to a message on the university’s website.

The university said the closure was “due to an ongoing investigation” and said a shelter-in-place order remained in effect for anyone on campus.

The university said members of the campus community “should monitor their email for updates and information about counseling resources available to them.”

