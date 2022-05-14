ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday.

Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.

Authorities say the man appears to have been attempting to suppress the fire by himself. They also said there’s no indication that the fire was the result of direct human involvement and does not appear to be a criminal event.

The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. His identity is being withheld while police notify his family.

