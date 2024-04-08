Monday afternoon, the sun will be entirely blocked out by the moon in northern Vermont, and lots of people have been anticipating the day for a long, long time.

At the Vermont Country Store Sunday, the sun decided to peak through the clouds at mid-afternoon, and it sure was busy.

The license plates on the cars outside tell the story – people came from all over to see a rare total eclipse of the sun.

Ann-Lindsey Drouin flew up from West Palm Beach, Florida with her 10-year-old.

“It’s once in a lifetime,” Drouin said. “You get to see the eclipse in totality, that doesn’t happen very often.”

Greg Reinhart traveled to Vermont from Houston, Texas with his son, both to see the eclipse and drop him off at law school. It isn’t the first time he’s traveled far to see an eclipse, once driving hundreds of miles to see one in Missouri.

“It was like nothing I’d ever seen,” he said. “When it happens, it happens quick, but when it happened I felt like I was on a different planet, truthfully.”

The path of totality cuts through 15 states from Texas to Maine.

One Boston University astronomer has had emails from eclipse tourists seeking advice.

“They ask me if it’s worth driving 700 miles,” said B.U. Astronomer Michael Mendillo. “I said yes, I think it is.”

Total Eclipses in New England in the past century:

January 1925 – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts

August 1932 – Northern New England

October 1959 – Boston

July 1963 – Maine

March, 1970 – Nantucket

