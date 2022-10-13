SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, and is a person of interest in connection with an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire in April.

Logan Clegg, who is unhoused, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library as a fugitive.

Clegg is also wanted in Utah in relation to a felony possession of stolen property, a case for which he was on probation. That warrant was issued in 2021.

Clegg was held for a lack of bail and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He’ll be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Chittenden Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox