SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, and is a person of interest in connection with an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire in April.

Logan Clegg, who is unhoused, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library as a fugitive.

Clegg is also wanted in Utah in relation to a felony possession of stolen property, a case for which he was on probation. That warrant was issued in 2021.

Clegg was held for a lack of bail and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He’ll be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Chittenden Superior Court.

