Vermont driver has close call after ice smashes through windshield

ESSEX, Vt. (WHDH) — A driver in Vermont had a close call after a large piece of ice from the top of a tractor-trailer smashed through his windshield.

Todd Herrington said he was driving to work when a large tractor-trailer drove past him in the other direction. Herrington said a large chunk of ice flew off the top of the tractor-trailer, across the road and crashed through his windshield.

“It shattered. If there was a passenger in my passenger seat, they would’ve been covered with glass,” said Herrington, who thought the ice was just snow at first.

Herrington’s new dash camera filmed the whole incident. He and his wife used the footage to try and identify the truck to make sure this would not happen again. They learned the truck belongs to a local moving company and they said the company has been very helpful to them.

“It was surreal. It’s hard to believe it happened to me,” said Herrington.

