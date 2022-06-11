The nation had a sweet maple season this year, producing more than 5 million gallons of maple syrup, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Vermont — the country’s top maple producer — yielded a record 2.5 million gallons, an increase of 800,000 gallons from 2021.

“This year’s record level of maple production is good news for our sugar makers and our economy,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.

The other top producing states were New York with 845,000 gallons, followed by Maine with 672,000 gallons, the USDA said.

Last year the retail price of syrup varied among the maple-producing states, from $65.50 per gallon in New Hampshire to $41.30 per gallon in Pennsylvania, according to the USDA.

Vermont’s record production was helped by the addition of more taps and a longer season.

All told, Vermont producers installed 150,000 more taps in maple trees this year for a total of 6.6 million taps. The average season in the state was 40 days compared to 28 days last year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)