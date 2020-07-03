Vermont reports 9 new cases, no new deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health reported nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, for a total of 1,236 cases to date.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has remained at 56 since June 18.

On Friday, one person was hospitalized with COVID-19, and 19 other people were hospitalized and under investigation, according to the Health Department.

A total of 68,395 tests have been done and 967 people have recovered.

