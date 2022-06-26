BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is commemorating Sunday the state’s first lesbian and gay pride parade, which was held in Burlington in 1983.

The event in Burlington’s City Hall Park comes as parades celebrating LGBTQ pride are being held in some of America’s biggest cities.

On Sunday the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation is unveiling the 300th roadside historic site marker in Burlington’s City Hall Park to commemorate the June 25, 1983, parade in which more than 300 people participated. The Burlington Pride Parade Marker will be the third in Vermont that commemorates LGBTQ+ history.

Leah Wittenberg was one of the organizers of the 1983 march and a member of the first Pride historic marker committee.

“It makes the roots of Vermont LGBTQ+ history accessible to so many who may not know the story, and most importantly, it is a visible reminder of our place in the history of Vermont,” she said in a statement.

