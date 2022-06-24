PANTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is recovering after she said she was attacked by a coyote.

The woman said she was walking with her young dog through a pasture behind her home in Panton last weekend when she saw what she thought was a dog running across the field. She then realized that it was coyote and the animal attacked her 8-month-old puppy and then went after her, WCAX-TV reported.

“I knew that I couldn’t watch my dog be ripped to shreds and I knew that everything I had seen on any television show or read in any book had said to be big and scary and fight — and I did,” she told the news station.

The coyote jumped up and tried to bite her and broke skin on her face, she said. She’s receiving rabies treatment as a precaution.

Coyote attacks are not common, said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden Lt. Trevor Szymanowski. Since 1991, there have been four prior attacks in Vermont, including one involving a rabid animal, he said.

“It’s very likely that it was a female that had young in the area. It is that time of the year where essentially everything has babies, and they’re defensive,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)