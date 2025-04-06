ROCHESTER, VT (WHDH) — A Vermont man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a cafe on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

After a search, police located Jozef I. Eller in Rochester around 10 p.m. Saturday and he was arrested without incident in connection with a stabbing at Cafe Provence in Brandon, Vermont that left a person hospitalized.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)