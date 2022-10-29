SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid.

Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated case out of Utah. He allegedly shot the Reids to death on a hiking trail near their apartment in April.

Prosecutors say Clegg had been living in the woods in the area where the bodies were discovered. Police used surveillance videos and credit card records to connect Clegg to the murders.

Clegg has since been brought back to New Hampshire to face murder charges. He waived his arraignment this week and is in jail while awaiting trial.

