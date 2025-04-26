A Connecticut family came home from dinner last weekend to find a pair of playful bears on their backyard playset.

Video shows one of the bears lying under the slide, while the other climes up the ladder and takes a quick trip down the slide.

The woman who caught it on camera says the timing was just right.

“I happened to look out the window and there she was, they were I mean, there was two of them,” said Sarah Loving. “So they were just walking across the yard and they got to the playscape and stopped and played for a while. They wrestled for maybe five minutes and then one went up the stairs and down the slide.”

Loving says she’s seen bears mulling around her home in the past, but they’re usually more interested in what’s inside her trashcan, than playing in her backyard.

She says the bears have never shown any signs of aggression, but still keeps her distance.