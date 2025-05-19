PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her wife was found dead at their Plaistow, New Hampshire home on Sunday.

Reya Jasmin, 36, was arrested after a warrant was issued for her Sunday night.

According to New Hampshire authorities, police responded to a Plaistow home on Old County Road around 6:13 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Margaret Jasmin, 39, was found dead on the ground and appeared to have suffered a stab wound.

After searching the home, police say they found Margaret’s spouse, Reya Jasmin who was partially responsive and also appeared to be suffered from several injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

Late Sunday night, an arrest warrant was issued for Reya Jasmin for recklessly causing Margaret Jasmin’s death, according to authorities.

A child who lived at the home was not injured and is safe.

