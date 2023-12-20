WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop Police are warning residents to be extra cautious when sending checks by mail.

Authorities said they’ve seen an increase in people stealing checks from the mail; thieves then alter the checks and use them fraudulently.

According to Winthrop Police they’ve received six reports recently involving checks dropped in blue mail boxes around Hermon and Centre Streets and outside the post office on Michael’s Mall.

The United States Postal Service says there are a few tactics individuals can use to help prevent this happening to them, including using only black gel pens when writing checks, because this ink is more difficult to remove than others, dropping off pieces of mail with checks inside the post office, shredding or burning cancelled checks rather than just throwing them away, and checking bank statements often, as some banks will only reimburse funds if the fraud is reported within 30 days.

